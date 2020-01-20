Richland Co. bar manager facing arrest, accused of running drug trafficking joint

When officers showed up at the Village of Cazenovia bar Rumors on Friday to conduct a “protective sweep,” they found drug paraphernalia, the kind used for meth, sitting out where anybody could see it, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office says.

Now, authorities are looking to arrest the bar’s manager, Carla Zimmerman, on multiple drug counts. The 54-year-old Zimmerman wasn’t there while investigators were searching her bar and refused to tell them where she was, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

When she is found, the Sheriff’s Office expects her to be booked on counts of Possession of Methamphetamine with the Intent to Deliver, Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Deliver, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place.

The officers originally arrived at Rumors at the request of the Wisconsin Department of Revenue’s Alcohol Tobacco Enforcement division, which was inspecting four locations in Cazenovia. They went inside to conduct the sweep and determine who was there.

In addition to spotting the paraphernalia, the officers identified one man, Joseph M. Lobsinger, who had a felony warrant out for his arrest, the Sheriff’s Office noted. While being taken into custody, the 33-year-old Lobsinger told investigators that a gun was near him and they discovered a loaded, but cased, rifle. The Cazenovia man was then arrested on a count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

In addition to the original arrest warrant, which was out of Sauk County, the Sheriff’s Office says Lobsinger also has three open felony cases in Juneau County and another in Richland County, leading to him also being booked for Felony and Misdemeanor bail jumping.

As investigators continued to search the bar, they reportedly found other items used for taking and selling drugs, leading to the intent to arrest Zimmerman.

The Sheriff’s Office says it has forwarded all charges to the Richland County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

