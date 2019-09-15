Richland County man in custody after shots fired incident

Authorities in Richland County are investigating, after two men got in a fight and shots were fired.

It happened at about 6:45 Sunday morning near the intersection of Corwin Ridge Road and County Highway II in Westford Township.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office says 32-year-old Joseph Lobsinger and 55-year-old Thomas Zimmerman were camping with their families, when a fight broke out between the two. As Zimmerman tried to leave the area, Lobsinger grabbed a handgun and fired one shot.

Two women and a younger girl were also present during the incident.

Assistance was requested from the Richland County Special response Team. The team used its armored vehicle to search the property and determine if other family members were safe.

There was no threat to the public.

Deputies eventually found Lobsinger and took him into custody on charges of Domestic Disorderly Conduct, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Felony Bail Jumping. Other charges are pending with the District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.

