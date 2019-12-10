Richland County sets up warming centers ahead of cold spell this week

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of cold spell forecasted for Wednesday and Thursday, Richland County has set up several warming centers for those in need.
The warming centers are, according to the county’s emergency management website:
- The Richland County Courthouse will serve as a warming center and will be open for individuals during weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- The Richland Center Community/Woodman Senior Center will be open during its business hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily and the Brewer Public Library during its normal business hours. For details regarding library hours, please call 647-6444.
- A warming center will also be available in Viola. The Viola Public Library is open on Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on Wednesday and Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. If needed, the library will also be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. If the library needs to be accessed, please call 627-1850 to ensure that the building is open.
- In Lone Rock, the Lone Rock Village Office will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for those seeking relief from the cold. The Lone Rock Community Hall may also be an option. Those who wish to utilize the Lone Rock Community Hall should call the number listed on the building to ensure that it is available.