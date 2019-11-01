Richland Center police chief appears in court for the first time on sexual assault charges

A signature bond was set and not guilty pleas were entered during the Richland Center police chief's first hearing after multiple sexual assault charges were filed Oct. 29.

Lucas Clements appeared before a Vernon County judge in Richland County Circuit Court Friday morning.

Clements faces three fourth-degree sexual assault charges and theft. He is on paid administrative leave from the police department.

A criminal complaint states Clements groped a female bartender multiple times at the unnamed bar last June. The bartender told investigators Clements appeared drunk when he arrived and she served him three drinks before he groped her three areas of the bar.

Court documents also states the woman hid outside because she was scared. It says she returned inside the bar after Clements left and her tip money was gone.

According to online court records, not guilty pleas were entered in court on Friday after Clements waived the formal complaint reading and stood mute in court.

A $5,000 signature bond was ordered by the judge. The following bond conditions were set:



Clements shall not possess or consume any alcohol and shall submit to evidentiary testing of blood, breath or urine, on demand of law enforcement, to monitor compliance.

Clements is also not allowed entry into bars, taverns, or any establishment of which the primary purpose is the sale of alcohol, Phoenix Center included.

Clements cannot contact with victim.

A telephone conference was scheduled for Dec. 13 at 1 p.m.