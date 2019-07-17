'Ricky resign!': Protests rage in Puerto Rico after governor refuses to resign amid text scandal

Crowds of demonstrators are flooding the streets near Puerto Rico's Capitol, demanding the immediate resignation of Gov. Ricardo Rosselló.

"He needs to know that no one in Puerto Rico wants him," a protester told the crowd.

Calls for Rosselló to step down began after nearly 900 pages of leaked chats from a governor's private Telegram Messenger group, obtained by Puerto Rico's Center for Investigative Journalism, were published over the weekend.

Singer and actor Ricky Martin, reggaeton star Bad Bunny and rapper René Pérez Joglar, known as Residente, joined protesters in the American territory's capital.

Bad Bunny held a sign saying "Ricky resign" in Spanish.

"This government has to begin respecting the people," Residente told the crowd. "We can't stop protesting."

Protesters holding Puerto Rican flags, playing tambourines, and banging pots and pans were walking through the narrow streets of Old San Juan on their way to the governor's official residence, known locally as La Fortaleza.

"I'm here to fight for my rights and my daughter's rights," a protester, Andrea Batista, told CNN. "I'm tired of getting robbed."