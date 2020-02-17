Riddell Sports closing Sun Prairie facility; more than 100 layoffs

Over 100 people are expected to lose their jobs when Riddell Sports Group closes its facility in Sun Prairie in less than two months.

The company will shut down its entire Riddell/Kollege Town location, 1763 N. Bristol Street, on Friday, April 10, the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development confirmed on Monday.

Last week, Riddell announced it was selling Kollege Town to BSN Sports, which the company described as the nation's largest direct marketer and distributor of sporting goods to schools and leagues.

At the time, Riddell stated the sale included a large portion of the Kollege Town sales force, management, and customer service teams along with its fanaKTive capabilities.

NBC15 has reached out to BSN to see if the workers will be offered other opportunities within the new company or if they will make other options.

DWD said its working with the South Central Workforce Development Board to offer "rapid response services" to Riddell and the 109 employees who will lose their jobs.

The state agency explains its Dislocated Worker Program will provide assistance to workers affected by permanent layoffs. The Rapid Response Team helps implement practical transition plans, including pre-layoff workshops with tips on resume writing, interviewing, and job search strategies and information on programs and resources available to them as well as career and resource fairs.

The agency also points out that affected workers can access basic re-employment services for free at the state's Job Centers.