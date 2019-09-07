Ride raises money for wounded veterans

An American flag came home to Beaver Dam Saturday afternoon after almost four months traveling across the country, accompanied by hundreds of motorcycle riders and other supporters.

The flag is a symbol honoring the men and women in uniform fighting over seas and a reminder to support the ones who come back home.

"They have our backs there, we have their backs when they come home," said David Nelson, a rider from Illinois who accompanied the flag on the last leg of its trip back to Beaver Dam.

That sums up the mission behind Nation of Patriots, a nonprofit supporting veterans.

For founding member Bill Sherer, this is a cause that hits close to home.

"I basically had some friends back in college that joined the military," Sherer said. "They were taken over to Iraq and Afghanistan and I watched them come home pretty banged up."

From his friends, Sherer learned about the challenges facing veterans when they come home. To help, he started Nation of Patriots and the Patriot Tour, a cross country ride to raise money for wounded veterans and their families..

"We've financed books for school, we've put food in cupboards, we've put roofs over heads," Sherer said.

The tour follows a single American flag across 48 states. Nelson said he rides because of what the flag means to him.

"This represents freedom, it represents lives lost for that freedom," Nelson said.

Riders and organizers said it is everyone's responsibility to honor U.S. veterans and the sacrifices they make.

"I think it should be our collective priority to take care of these men and women," Sherer said.

In 10 years, the Patriot Tour has raised over $1 million in donations. The organization works with VA hospitals, American Legions and other community groups to get funds to veterans.