Authorities release identity man killed in Green Lake Co. tractor rollover

Authorities released the name of the 61-year-old man who died following a tractor rollover in Green Lake County on Monday night.

According to the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office, they were called to Brooklyn G Road at Spaulding Hill Road in the Town of Brooklyn at 6:22 p.m. Monday.

The sheriff's office said Robert C. Kallio was working on a tractor when it rolled and he became trapped underneath. Authorities determined Kallio was dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.