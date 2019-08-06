Authorities release identity man killed in Green Lake Co. tractor rollover

Updated: Tue 10:44 AM, Aug 06, 2019

TOWN OF BROOKLYN, Wis. (WMTV) Authorities released the name of the 61-year-old man who died following a tractor rollover in Green Lake County on Monday night.

According to the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office, they were called to Brooklyn G Road at Spaulding Hill Road in the Town of Brooklyn at 6:22 p.m. Monday.

The sheriff's office said Robert C. Kallio was working on a tractor when it rolled and he became trapped underneath. Authorities determined Kallio was dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

 