Rising housing demand in Janesville sparks development

Rising demand for housing in Rock County is sparking development across the area. In Janesville, the demand for multi-family housing has led to developments the city has not seen in over a decade.

"Janesville had not had any apartment projects built for 13 years," said Gale Price, Janesville's economic development director.

Price said new jobs are attracting more people to the area.

"Over the last seven or eight years, we've had 6,000 jobs created in Rock County," Price explained, adding, "We're attracting labor from the surrounding communities."

To keep the growth going, the city is building three large housing projects. Almost 500 new apartments will be ready by next May.

"If you do not have the housing available, will the talent really come to our businesses and work for them?" said Price when explaining the reasoning behind the housing push.

Private developers are also working to grow the community.

"We want Janesville to become a talent importer versus a talent exporter. There are a number of people that work in the community that actually live elsewhere," said Dave Hiller, CEO of Advantage Homes.

Hiller wants to change that. On Monday, Janesville's city council approved his company's plan for a new subdivision called Terneus Estates. The subdivision will eventually hold 44 single-family homes.

"Interestingly enough, we have a list of people already interested," Hiller said.

Hiller plans to start construction on the first house in late summer. He hopes more housing options will convince people to live in the city, not just work there.

"The more people you have in the community, the better shopping we're going to have, the more people we're going to have in schools, and it's just all part of economic growth for the community," Hiller explained.

With big companies like Amazon setting up shop in Rock County, Price said he expects the need for housing to keep going up.

"We really believe that we're going to continue to see people choose to come to Janesville and Rock County," Price said.

Hiller is already planning a few years ahead, anticipating a growing need. After construction at Terneus Estates is finished, likely in 2021, he plans to start work on 78 new lots in another subdivision.