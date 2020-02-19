River Ridge School District looks to the future after referendum fails by one vote

Employees in the River Ridge School District are thinking about what steps to take after a $2.3 million referendum failed by just one vote, Tuesday night.

Employees with the River Ridge School District are thinking of what steps to take after a referendum failed Tuesday night by one vote.

River Ridge Superintendent Clay Koenig said the results show how much every vote matters, and they’re going to give it another try.

"Obviously we're going to have to do some work to figure out what the community is feeling," Koenig said. "The funding is very important to the district."

The referendum would have done three things for the new athletic complex. It would have refinanced how the district was going to pay off its loans on the project, and it would have put money aside to keep up facility maintenance and add parking to that area.

"Knowing that if this passed, it would make the financing a lot easier for the school," River Ridge School Board member and parent Adam Guthrie said. "This not passing makes it a little bit harder for the school, now they'll have to pass this through their budget. So what kind of cuts would have to be made for these kids? That's the concerning part as a parent. I don't want to see any opportunities taken from the kids."

A canvass meeting will likely be held by the end of the week. Koenig said the district's legal team will decide if a recount is necessary. If they decide not to hold a recount, or a recount shows the same results, the district would like to listen to public input and put the referendum back on a ballot in August or November.