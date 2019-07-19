Road Trippin' to the Big Top Celebration

It is one of the earliest forms of entertainment--the circus. Baraboo happens to have one of the richest histories of the circus in the world.

They also have the largest circus archives that people travel from across the world to see, including movie producers for hits like "Dumbo" and "Water for Elephants."

"There really is something magical in the raging torrents of the Baraboo River," Circus World Museum Executive Director Scott O'Donnell said.

Circus World Museum is celebrating 60 years and 135 years of the circus being in Baraboo. One can easily figure out the family that brought this circus history to the small Wisconsin city, their name is imprinted on buildings across town--the Ringlings.

"You think you know everything in a place like this but you don't," Circus World Archivist Peter Shrake said.

Shrake says Circus World only has a small portion of their total collection on display at the Museum. Most of their artifacts are stored in a separate building away from the campus. They have everything from costumes, 300 wagons, old musical instruments, puppets, to paintings.

Some of the most prized possessions are handwritten notes from the Circus Godfather himself--PT Barnum.

"It's amazing to see his handwriting and know this came from a man who changed the world of entertainment," Shrake said.