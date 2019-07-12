Road Trippin' to the Iola Car Show

It is one of the largest car shows in the country, the Iola Car Show. Nestled in Central Wisconsin, this is more than a three day car show.

"We love the swap meat. I bring my sons down and it's a boys weekend," Steve Babcock said.

The Iola Car Show has camping lots available for people, more than 2,500 show cars, and a swap meat that stretches hundreds of acres. It's an event that has been going on for nearly 50 years. Organizers say they plan year round for the show, and could not do it without their volunteers.

"They are the secret. The volunteers make this happen. They can volunteers for an organization and then proceeds get donated to them at the end of the show," Joe Opperman, Executive Director of the Iola Car Show said.

Opperman says they have thousands of volunteers on each given year. Some volunteers have been around since the first show 47 years ago.

"You can't beat the people. Everyone is so nice," Opperman said.

Iola Car Show runs through Saturday, July 13. It is $15 to get in, and parking is free. All cars are welcomed.

Morgan Wolfe will be Road Trippin' next to Baraboo July 19 for the Big Top Celebration.