Road and lane closures scheduled in Janesville

Ruger Avenue — underneath I-39/90 in Janesville — will be closed to traffic to allow construction crews to perform excavation, curb and gutter and sidewalk work.

The closure will begin Monday, March 23 at 6 a.m. to Friday, March 28 at 6 p.m.

Milwaukee Street — underneath I-39/90 in Janesville — will have the outside lane closed in both the eastbound and westbound directions to allow crews to perform electrical, curb and gutter and sidewalk work. The closure will remain in effect for several weeks.

Drivers are reminded to be alert for crews and equipment in the area and allow extra time to safely reach their destination. The work operations and lane closures are weather dependent and subject to change.

The public is encouraged to stay informed and register for project email updates on the I-39/90 Project website.

You can also follow the I-39/90 Project Facebook page here.

Alerts and updates provided through these sites are not intended for use while driving. When driving, your focus should always be on driving.