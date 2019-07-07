Driver flees scene after crashing car into vacant home, starting fire

The Town of Beloit Police Department is investigating after a car crashed into a home an started a fire.

According to Town of Beloit Fire Chief, the driver left the scene after driving into the house and starting a fire.

The Town of Beloit Fire Department says the home at 3026 S. Riverside Drive was vacant and for sale so no one was inside at the time.

The 911 call came in around 2:30AM for a vehicle or residential fire.

When firefighters arrived there was no one inside the vehicle leading the department to believe this person ran away.

The fire chief said the Town of Beloit firefighters had to tear the house down to stop the flames, and it's considered a total loss. Damage estimates are $160,000.

No injuries are reported.

Town of Beloit firefighters were on scene for about six hours.

Agencies from Clinton, Evansville, South Beloit, Orfordville, Town of Turtle, and Janesville also responded.

Riverside Drive/Highway 51 was closed for over four hours while the firefighters worked to contain the fire. The road closure was just north of Newark Road and South of Townline Road.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation also say the lanes that were blocked in both directions on US 51 from East Azalea Terrace to East Hillside Ave are now back open.