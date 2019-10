The WIS 11/Racine Street ramp to I-39/90 southbound will be closed starting Wednesday, Oct. 23rd at 6 a.m. through 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25th.

In addition, County O/Delavan Drive under the Interstate will be closed from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Crews will pour concrete for half of the southbound Interstate bridge over County O. Motorists will have to use alternate local routes during this.

The work operations and road/ramp closures are weather dependent and could change.