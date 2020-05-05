Road test waived for certain teens, what insurance expert predicts for parents’ pockets

Despite one less requirement for certain Wisconsin teens to get their licenses, an expert does not anticipate significant changes to their insurance costs.

Starting May 11, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation will waive the road test for 16 and 17 year olds who successfully completed their driver’s ed programs. The DOT says 98 percent of new drivers in that age group pass the test on the first or second try.

“Given those high success rates, it appears it’ll have a very minimal impact on the insurance industry,” Andy Franken, the president of the Wisconsin Insurance Alliance said.

Franken said some states have already ditched the road test. He also points to new drivers still having to meet other requirements, such as taking a driver’s ed course and logging 36 hours of practice.

Parents also have the final say, determining if their teen can waive the test.

“The key is everything leading up to that test,” Franken said. “Kids have to take classes. They have to know the rules. That’s maintained.”

Alexis Thao is a student driver, two months behind the wheel. Both Thao and her mom-- her driving instructor-- agree that she’s not ready for the road yet.

According to Franken, insurance policy makers will closely follow DOT data to see results of the pilot program.