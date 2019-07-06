Roads closed in Richland Center due to high water

Roads in Richland County are closed due to high water.

Richland County Dispatch has reports of the following road closures:

County Hwy Q at the intersection of County Hwy E

Robson Road in the Township of Sylvan

With the recent rain events, Richland County Emergency Management says other roads could be affected because of high water and asks drivers to not attempt to travel on a flooded roadway.

If you come across a road that is closed due to high water, you can report it to Richland County Emergency Management by calling the non-emergency line 608-647-8187.