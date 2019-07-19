Roads closed in Richland County due to flooding

Several roads in Richland County are closed after area flooding.

According to Richland County Emergency Management, creek and river levels in Richland County are elevated after heavy rains overnight. This includes Mill Creek, the Pine River basin, and Willow Creek.

If you have travel plans in southwest Wisconsin, officials said to be alert that some roads may be damaged or closed. Several roads have been closed due to high water, including State Hwy 80 north near County Hwy D at Rockbridge, County Hwy C and State Hwy 80 and Mullendoore Dr near County Hwy A.

Officials said do not drive cars into flooded areas. It only takes two feet of water to float most automobiles.