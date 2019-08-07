Construction zone safety: what drivers can do to keep themselves, and workers, safe

With summer roadwork season in full swing, the orange barrels lining the roads also indicate the many roadway workers executing repairs and construction on Wisconsin roadways.

Raun Flowers, a pipe foreman with Rock Roads, said the job can be risky, and there are things drivers can do to keep themselves, and those working alongside the roads, safe. Flowers has been working on the I-39/90 project.

"The second that you get within a few hundreds yards of our work site, you've got to turn it on and be really aware of your surroundings," Flowers said.

Flowers said he's seen speeding and cell phones lead to distracted and dangerous driving in construction zones.

“We understand that not everyone is paying attention, some people are on their phones, some people going over the speed limit," he said.

"To get from 85 miles an hour onto an off ramp where somebody’s just pulling out of a job site at 20 miles per hour, it can be pretty dangerous."

Flowers said one of the most dangerous parts of the job can be accessing the site itself, by pulling on and off ramps with cars speeding by.

"We really try to stress to all our guys that we be mindful, be really vigilant and watch for those cars that are coming in and out of traffic there,” he said.

According to the Wisconsin DOT, on average, there are 2,677 work zones crashes per year. In the past five years, Wisconsin work zones saw 13,000 crashes, and 50 deaths. The majority of those deaths involve motorists.

"There's been so many times when we've literally had an accident a mile up the road and we've watched accidents happen right next to us, from that original accident," Flowers said. "And it's only because people are going too fast, and they can't stop in time."

Flowers said in putting down cell phones, and obeying the speed limit through construction zones, both drivers and workers can stay safe.

"We just want to make sure every single day we make it to work safe, and make it home to our families safe at night."