Robber bites mall employee, 3 suspects at large

An employee from a West Towne Mall store was bit during a robbery in Madison last Sunday afternoon.

Employees from several stores inside the mall at 66 W. Towne Mall teamed up in an attempt to subdue a strong-armed robbery suspect Sunday afternoon after a teen and two friends ran out of a business with several pairs of stolen boots, according to the Madison Police Department.

The primary suspect bulldozed into one employee who had tried to stop the thieves. The employee and the teen were wrestling on the floor, when other mall workers came in for backup at 12:14 p.m., according to the police department.

During the disturbance, the teen bit, and latched on to the arm of one of the employees.

The teen's friends were attempting to intervene and free him, and the mall employees, fearing an escalating brawl, let the captured teen go before police arrived.

All three are believed to have fled in a stolen SUV, and remain at large, according to the police department.

One suspect is believed to have been involved in a purse snatching that took place New Year's Eve just outside of Target at 4301 Lien Rd, according to the police department.

The bite victim from the robbery had a swollen arm for which he sought medical treatment.