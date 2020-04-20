MPD: SUV stolen at gunpoint outside Madison grocery store

A 32-year-old Madison man was walking back to his SUV with some beer when he was robbed of his keys at gunpoint Friday night, says Madison Police.

The man said he had just finished buying beer at the Pick ‘N Save on Park Street around 6 p.m. when he was approached by a gunman. Police say the robber asked for his keys at gun point.

The robber and an accomplice then took off in the 2018 Toyota RAV4. The victim told investigators he had left his phone in the SUV, so he had to race back to the store to call police.