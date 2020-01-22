Robber's "ruse" helps her steal cigarettes, Madison police say

A woman claimed an armed accomplice outside when she robbed a Madison convenience store late Tuesday, according to the Madison Police Department. The thing, they added, is none of the witnesses recalled ever seeing anybody.

MPD's incident report indicates, the suspect went into the Kelley's Market, 636 W. Washington Ave., shortly after 11 p.m. and said someone was waiting and had a gun. She then went behind the counter and grabbed several cartons of cigarettes.

When an employee tried stopping her, the woman allegedly hit the clerk before fleeing the scene. Multiple witnesses told investigators she was yelling "he's got a gun!" as she took off with the stolen merchandise.

A Madison Police spokesperson described her claim that she had an accomplice "a ruse," pointing out no one saw him.

The report did not indicate the woman was located and police have not released a description of her.