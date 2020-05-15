Rock Co. Board votes to create COVID-19 recovery task force

The Rock Co. Board voted to create a county-wide COVID-19 recovery task force proposed by Forward Janesville, the area’s chamber of commerce.

Forward Janesville Vice President Dan Cunningham told NBC15 the board approved it just before midnight at its meeting Thursday night.

Cunningham said Badger Task Force is now being created and will help coordinate resources for citizens and help the area reopen safely.

“In Rock County we have seen the “Safer at Home’ order has been extended to May 26, so we are trying to see what that means for us and try and pivot us to a local response to this crisis,” he said.

It will have specific areas of focus, including testing COVID-19 benchmarks, PPE supply, transportation and childcare.

