DA rules deadly Beloit officer-involved shooting "lawful," "reasonable"

BREAKING: Rock County District Attorney General David O'Leary ruled that the deadly officer-involved shooting last December that killed Montay Penning was "lawful... (and) reasonable"

Scene from body cam video of the officer-involved shooting. (Source: Rock Co. Sheriff's Office)

O'Leary announced his finding Friday morning during a news conference during which he detailed extensively the events that led to the death of the 23-year-old Janesville man.

He added that the investigation is now closed. Three officers were involved in the shooting. They had previously been identified as Detective Nathan Adams, Sgt. Ryan Flanagan, and; Patrol Officer John McMahon.

O'Leary said the investigation found Penning had pointed his gun, which had been stolen in 2018, at Det. Adams and Sgt. Flanagan prior to his death. He added that an autopsy was consistent with Penning having had his arm extended toward the officers.

PREVIOUS STORY:

The Rock County District Attorney's Office plans to hold a news conference late Friday morning with new details into a deadly officer-involved shooting nearly two months ago.

Twenty-three year-old Montay Penning was killed in the shooting, which involved three Beloit police officers.

The officers were identified as:



Detective Nathan Adams, who has been with the Beloit Police Department for 14 years;

Sgt. Ryan Flanagan (19 years) and;



Patrol Officer John McMahon (29 years)

In a news conference held after the shooting, Beloit Police Chief David Zibolski laid out the events that police say led to the shooting, which started around noon Tuesday when a Rock Co. deputy pulled over a vehicle he believed to be stolen near Henry Avenue and Riverside Drive.

The deputy reported hearing shots fired and, following a brief chase, took off on foot, Zibolski continued. Beloit police officers caught up with Penning, who was reportedly armed, in the 1800 block of Harrison Ave, where he was shot. None of the officers were injured in the shooting.

All three officers who fired have been placed on administrative duty, as is normal for an officer-involved shooting.