Rock Co. Health: 3 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Rock County Public Health is reporting three new coronavirus cases in the county as of Wednesday afternoon.

County health officials are in the process of contacting anyone who may have been in close contact with the three new cases.

Rock County has a total of six confirmed cases.

The state Department of Health Services reported a statewide total of 585 cases.

Rock County Public Health Officer Marie-Noel Sandoval said

because of limited resources and capacity, not everyone can be tested for COVID-19 even if it is likely they have the disease.

