Rock Co. Public Health launches interactive opioid data dashboard

A new website will allow users to explore several topics related to opioid trends in Rock County.

The county’s Public Health Department announced they have a new informational site with interactive data on Friday.

Rock County Public Health Officer Marie-Noel Sandoval says the dashboard will raise “awareness of opioid misuse and provide up-to-date data for Rock County residents.”

Since 2005 the number of opioid overdose deaths has increased. Health officials say the death rate in 2017 was 23 deaths per 100,000 people.

Rock County Public Health received a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services in 2019 to provide people with data related to opioid overdose trends. Throughout the year, Rock Co. health officials met with county partners to identify the data needs and gather information about treatment resources in the county.

CLICK HERE to access the opioid dashboard

