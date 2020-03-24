Rock Co. Salvation Army offering food pantries, meal programs

The Salvation Army Rock County Janesville and Beloit branches are operating food pantries and meal programs.

The Beloit Corps at 628 Broad St. is operating a food pantry from Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The meal program is operating from Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. distributing "Grab and Go" lunches, according to a release on Tuesday.

The Janesville Corps at 514 Sutherland Ave. is operating a food pantry from Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The meal program is operating from Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. distributing the lunches.

The Salvation Army administrative offices are closed to the public and gift in kind donations are not being accepted currently, according to the release.