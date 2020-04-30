Rock Co. Sheriff: woman captured in connection with attempted double homicide

The 21-year-old woman who is accused of trying to kill two men over the weekend in Rock County was arrested earlier this week, the Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday.

On Sunday, investigators said they were searching for Alondra Gallardo after officers responded to a report of a possible motor vehicle crash and stabbing along S. Olson Road and W. STH 81, in Newark Township. When they arrived, authorities found two men injured and they were both taken to the Beloit Memorial Hospital where they were treated and released.

Gallardo was believed to have left the scene on foot. After searching the area and not being able to locate her, authorities asked the public for any information about her whereabouts or the incident in question.

On Monday, Gallardo was found at her home and arrested, the Sheriff’s Office said. She was booked into the Rock Co. Jail on two counts of attempted first degree intentional homicide and a single count of hit and run causing a crash.