Rock Co. Sheriff: Four people injured from gunshot wounds

Police in Rock County are investigating after four people were injured with gunshot wounds early Saturday morning.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office says the deputies were dispatched to 6530 S Hwy 51 just after 2 a.m. for a shots fired call.

There, deputies confirmed that one person suffered from a gunshot wound to the hand, who was later aided by EMS.

Deputies began an investigation and discovered three other people had arrived at area hospitals with gunshot wounds.

Two of the four injured have been treated and released, while two others remain at UW Hospital in Madison, the Sheriff's Office says.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.