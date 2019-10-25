Rock Co. Sheriff announces new chief deputy

Rock County Sheriff’s Office has a new chief deputy starting Dec. 17.

Currently serving as Commander, Craig Strouse will take over after current Deputy Chief Barbara J. Barrington-Tillman retires.

On Thursday the office announced that Barrington-Tillman would retire after over 37 years on the force.

Strouse has served in the office since 1994, when he was hired as a corrections officer. He soon rose up through the ranks, working as deputy sheriff, detective and then commander, among other positions.

