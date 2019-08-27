Rock Co. Sheriff reminds drivers of school bus safety

With the new school year right around the corner, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reminds drivers to adhere to all laws regarding school buses.

Drivers who approach a school bus with flashing red warning lights, must stop at least 20 feet from the bus. All lanes of traffic must stop for the school bus, except in opposing lanes if the highway is divided with a center median. No vehicle may proceed until the bus resumes motion and turns off its flashing red warning lights, according to the sheriff's office.

Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputies will be out enforcing traffic laws regarding school buses.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to discuss school bus safety with their students. It is important that students implement the following safe practices.

At the Bus Stop:

*Always walk to the bus stop. Never run. Walk facing traffic.

*Wait for the bus in a safe area away from the road.

*Stay away from the bus until it comes to a complete stop, and the driver signals that you can board. Watch for the flashing red warning lights, and cross the road only when all traffic has stopped. Look left, right, and left again before crossing.

*Use the handrail when entering or exiting the bus.

Exiting the Bus:

*Remain seated until the bus stops.

*Take ten giant steps away from the bus. The bus driver can see you better when you move away from the bus.

*If you leave something on the bus, do not return to the bus. The bus driver may not see you come back and could begin moving the bus. Likewise, if you drop something around the bus, tell the bus driver before attempting to retrieve the item.

*Be aware of traffic on the roadway. Not all drivers stop. Watch carefully before crossing.