Work release inmate serving time for "escape" didn't return to jail

Authorities in Rock County need your help locating a work release inmate who didn't return to jail Friday morning.

34-year-old Charli Pote was serving a sentence for "escape." The Rock County Sheriff's Office says she was granted Huber privileges for work release but never came back to the jail.

She's a white woman, 5'9" tall and weighs 150 lbs. Her hair is brown and her eyes are hazel. If you see her or know where she is, please call the Rock County Communications Center at 757-2244.