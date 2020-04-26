Rock Co. authorities searching for woman connected to crash and possible stabbing

The Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 21-year-old woman after they responded to a crash and possible stabbing in Newark Township.

Deputies and police officers responded to the area of South Olson Road and State Highway 81 Sunday.

Officers found two injured men and they were taken to Beloit Memorial Hospital and were released after being treated for their injuries.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office says Alondra I. Gallardo ran away from the scene, and is possibly armed with a knife. They say she knew both men.

A drone and K9 were used to track her, but authorities say Gallardo was not found.

Anyone with information on this case or know Gallardo whereabouts should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 608-757-2244.