Rock Co. confirms first COVID-19 case

The Rock County Public Health Department has confirmed the county’s first positive COVID-19 case.

The agency says they are not sure how the individual contracted the virus, however they do know that the person was recently attended an event in Chicago.

Rock County Public Health said that the patient is 57-years-old and in isolation at home. They did not release any other information about the person out of respect for their privacy.

“We are in contact with this individual and will directly notify close contacts with additional guidance “, said Marie-Noel Sandoval, Health Officer.

The agency says it is closely monitoring the situation in Rock Co. and is prepared to address more cases.

