Rock Co. correctional officer tests positive for COVID-19

Inmate monitoring and testing protocols are increasing at the Rock County Jail after a correctional officer tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Sheriff Troy Knudson says the officers symptoms were mild and any officers who worked with them were sent home to monitor their symptoms and placed on reserve status.

Officers who were on “reserve” status are being asked to return to work immediately.

Knudson says so far, there are no inmates who have tested positive for the virus and do not have any who are exhibiting symptoms. However, he says inmate monitoring and testing protocols will increase and there will be minimal inmate movement.

The sheriff’s office is working with the Rock Co. Health Department on contact tracing and further actions that may be necessary.

The county jail has been operating under preventative measures. Some of those measures include: population reduction, officers wearing masks, increased cleaning and sanitation, and providing inmates with masks.

