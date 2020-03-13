Rock Co. dairy farmers use vaccine to prevent bovine coronavirus

For many Wisconsin farmers, the term ‘coronavirus’ is not a foreign one.

“It’s something that we’ve always vaccinated here on the Daluge Farm,” says Megan Daluge. “It’s really just to protect our herd of cows and their health is definitely important to us.”

Stateline Veterinarian Larry Hargarten, who has worked with the Daluge family for several years, says the bovine coronavirus vaccine is genetically dissimilar to the human coronavirus.

Dr. Simon Peek, with UW School of Veterinary Medicine, says bovine coronavirus is related to human coronavirus but in now way caused the current pandemic.

“The bovine and the human coronavirus are in the same family. There’s a degree of relatedness between them but the bovine coronavirus is specific to cattle,” said Peek. “They are genetically different and don’t cause disease in another host species.”

Hargarten says calves are typically more susceptible to the bovine coronavirus which is why it’s given to heifers.

“Healthy cows and heifers will get this vaccine for the calf that’s inside them,” said Erin Grawe, another sister of the Daluge family who works to give the pregnant heifers their shots.

Veterinarians say the bovine coronavirus mostly causes calf diarrhea, whereas in humans it causes more respiratory issues. Peek says bovine coronavirus can cause calves to die if not treated.

While there is no direct correlation between the human and bovine coronavirus, both spread extremely quickly.

“It’s challenging because it is highly contagious and it can spread from calf to calf,” said Dr. Peek.

Daluge says seeing the pandemic serves as a reminder of why they vaccinate their animals for the diseases that they can.

“A lot of times if something were to break out in a herd of cows and in a herd of cattle, it would affect the entire farm,” said Daluge. “There are diseases that if one cow gets it, the entire herd will get it and that is very scary for a farmer and that would end our entire herd.”

There is no human coronavirus vaccine and health officials say it will be sometime before one is developed and available to the public. Humans cannot use the bovine coronavirus vaccine for treatment.

