All equestrian trails in Rock County parks are set to reopen on Friday, May 1.

The Rock County Parks Division announced Thursday that equestrian trails at Gibbs Lake County Park, Happy Hollow Park, Magnolia Bluff County Park and Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail will be open on Friday.

For more information, visit the Rock County Parks website or call 608-757-5450.

The Rock County Parks Division is open weekdays between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.