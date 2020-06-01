Rock Co. leaders release statement on ongoing protests

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV)-- Two Rock County leaders are expressing their support to end racism in society.
On Monday, County Board Chair Kara Purviance and County Administrator Josh Smith released a statement following protests in Beloit and Janesville over the weekend.
Their statement reads:
“The senseless use of force against people of color in America needs to end. We would like to express support for George Floyd’s family and for those who feel moved to protest. We would particularly like to thank the residents of Rock County for the peaceful protests over the weekend, as well as local law enforcement for their support and positive engagement.
We must stand together and acknowledge that racism exists in our society and is directly responsible for the death of George Floyd. We must address this issue through honest conversations about what we can do as individuals to make sure this never happens again.
Rock County is committed to improving the cultural competency of our community and working with our local partners to make our county a place where all are welcome and respected. We will continue to engage our entire workforce in racial equity training to ensure we are providing vital services in a culturally competent manner to those affected by institutional racism. We welcome opportunities to have these conversations with our community about how we can eliminate racism and improve the quality of life for all our citizens.