Rock Co. man arrested for 5th OWI

A Milton man was arrested for his fifth offense OWI.

Authorities say 49-year-old Patrick Dolan was pulled over for a traffic stop in the area of W Hwy 14 by North County Road H for a traffic violation. It happened at about 6:42 Saturday evening.

The deputy on scene could smell alcohol coming from Dolan. The driver later admitted to drinking alcohol prior to driving.

Authorities say Dolan displayed multiple signs of being impaired. After field sobriety tests, the deputy arrested Dolan for Operating While Intoxicated. Dolan had already received four other OWI convictions.

A blood sample was obtained from Dolan and he was booked in the Rock County Jail. He now has a mandatory court date set for Monday October 21.

