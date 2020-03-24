Rock Co. puts out urgent call for protective equipment

Rock County healthcare providers are beginning to see a shortage of Personal Protective Equipment, county officials say, prompting them to put out a call for masks, gowns, or face shields.

Calling it a "crucial request," the officials are reminding everyone that the COVID-19 pandemic "continues to pose a serious threat to the health and wellness of our community."

They are urging anyone with supplies that could be procured by the county for health care providers and first responders to get in touch with them as soon as possible.

The county is asking people to call 608-290-4589 or email eoc.eoc@co.rock.wi.us with the following information;

