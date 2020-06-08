Rock Co. school districts planning how schools will reopen this fall

Ten school districts in Rock County are working to find out if their schools will reopen this fall, and how, amid the pandemic.

Gov. Tony Evers' public health emergency that closes all schools in Wisconsin is set to expire on June 30, giving school districts and their respective counties the chance to reopen if they wish to.

The School District of Janesville said in a release Monday that the following ten school districts in Rock County are collaborating in order to find how how they will get students to return to class.

Those districts are: School District of Beloit, School District of Beloit Turner, Big Foot Union High School, School District of Brodhead, Clinton Community School District, Edgerton School District, Evansville Community School District, School District of Janesville.

That collaboration includes school district boards and officials discussing angles such as academics, athletics, community needs, and the health and safety of students, staff, and families.

In the end, however, the decision to reopen ultimately rests with each district’s Board of Education, according to School District of Janesville.

Several universities in Wisconsin have already released plans to reopen this fall.