Rock Co. searching for suspects who passed counterfeit bills

The Rock County Sheriff's Office is now searching for two suspects after two counterfeit $50 bills were passed through Carl's Shell in Newville on Thursday.

The suspects drove off in a gray 2019 Toyota Rav 4 with a Massachusetts license plate of 8KP354. The vehicle belongs to a rental car company, according to the Rock County Sheriff's Office.

The suspects were described as two men in their 20's. One of the suspects can be seen pictured above.

The Sheriff's Office says the counterfeit bills passed the market test, "but were later discovered to be counterfeit." How the fakes were finally cracked was not released.

The Reedsburg Police Department is investigating a similar incident with the same suspects. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they should contact the Rock County Sheriff’s Office at 608-757-2244.