Students makes 2,000 pies for annual fundraiser

"This assembly line is like a well-oiled machine," Ron Gruber, Head of Rock County Christian School, said.

The students, parents and staff at RCCS assembles 2,000 apple pies for people on Friday, October 25 for their annual "Pie Day" fundraiser. This is the 11th year for the fundraiser and the school hopes to raise $25,000 for chrome books to give each student.

The school has pre-sold pies since September and they still have more for sale! The fundraiser starts October 25 at 10 a.m. at the RCCS Beloit Campus and goes until 5:30 p.m.

"There are about 100 students involved with this fundraiser," Gruber said.

You do have to go to the school to pick up the pie and if you'd like to pre-order one click here.