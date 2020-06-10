Rock County advances into Phase 2 of reopening plan

Rock County is moving into Phase 2 of its reopening plan after health officials concluded the county had made the required benchmarks in containing the virus.

On Wednesday, the Rock County Public Health Department still urged residents to take cleanliness and social distancing seriously as the coronavirus remains in the county.

"The capacity guidance in Phase Two is solely dependent on the ability to maintain physical distancing," according to the health department.

Click here to read the reopening plan.

According to Phase 2 of Rock County's reopening plan:

Mass gatherings in public venues can take place with 50 percent capacity, while private gatherings can take place with 25 people or less.

Libraries can reopen with 50 percent capacity.

Faith-based services and places of worship (indoor) can take place with 50 percent capacity.

Restaurants, bars, food trucks and retail food dining areas can reopen with 50 percent capacity and no self-service.

Salons, body art facilities, pet groomers and spas can reopen as long as one client is served per employee.

Community Centers and indoor shopping malls can reopen with 50 percent capacity.

Outdoor playgrounds with 25 people or less.

According to a statement, the Rock County Health Department thanked all the residents who have made sacrifices to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

"The Rock County Public Health Department would like to sincerely thank local business owners, healthcare providers, and Rock County residents for continued efforts to ensure the health and safety of our community by following the guidance and best practices included in Phase One. The success of minimizing the impact of COVID-19 in our community is dependent on all of us. Please do your part. We are still all in this together!"