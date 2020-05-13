Rock County asks residents to "voluntarily" follow 'Safer at Home" guidelines

The guidelines enacted by the state's "Safer at Home" extension may no longer be in effect, but Rock County Public Health is still urging people to follow the restrictions it laid out.

"Even though the court ruled in this way, the Rock County Public Health Department advises and encourages all Rock County residents to continue to voluntarily comply with the Safer at Home Order," the agency said.

Public Health Rock County's statement stopped short of implementing a local order as Dane County health officials did soon after the Supreme Court handed down its verdict.

Health officials argue the prevalence of COVID-19 and the public threat it poses makes it "critical for the safety of our residents" that the rules the Department of Health Services' now-defunct order laid out.

Some of the recommendations they are asking people to follow are:

