Rock County authorities identify woman killed in car accident in town of Porter

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department released the name of a woman who died after a car accident last August.

Authorities say Linda R. Kettle, 68 of Footville, Wis., was pronounced dead two days after arriving at a local hospital.

The crash happened on Aug. 28 just before 10 a.m. at the intersection of West US Highway 14 and North Tuttle Road in the Town of Porter.

A forensic review of hospital records was completed and it was determined that Kettle’s death was the result of injuries sustained in the traffic crash.

Additional testing is underway at this time.

This death remains under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock County Medical

