Rock County law enforcement agencies to assist with DNC security

Beloit Police, Janesville Police, and the Rock County Sheriff’s Office will head to Milwaukee in July to help with security during the Democratic National Convention.

The City of Beloit Council approved sending eight officers from the department before and during the convention.

Chief David Zibolski says is a great career opportunity for those that are going.

“As part of the Wisconsin law enforcement team, our department is very excited about being able to help them,” said Chief Zibolski. “It’s a very appropriate use of our resources to ensure public safety for the event.”

The officers selected already have completed a specialized training in dealing with crowd control.

Part of the training has come from past presidential candidate visits. The most recent high profile security visit was last year when former Vice President Dick Cheney spoke at Beloit College.

“It’s a different risk maybe but I think they’re trained for it,” said Zibolski. “They’re ready for it and I don’t have any concerns that they won’t be able to handle it.”

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the Janesville Police Department will also send members.

Chief Zibolski says he is working with the Rock County contingent to ensure there is a full staff locally during that week too.

“We teamed up with Janesville and Rock County in determining how many personnel we can send from each department and who can spare which personnel and ensuring we have an adequate team here for Rock County as well,” Chief Zibolski said.

The City of Beloit Police Officers will only be there in a public safety capacity. A city spokesperson says the assistance to the City of Milwaukee in no way reflects political views nor is an endorsement of any candidates or parties.

As the nation turns its eyes to Milwaukee, Visit Beloit officials are hoping there will be a trickle-down effect for tourism in the city of Beloit.

“We will be ready and open for business to welcome anyone who wants to sort of escape the limelight there in Milwaukee,” said Celestino Ruffini, the Visit Beloit Executive Director.

He says there are over 700 available hotel rooms and plenty of restaurants for those looking to stay out of Milwaukee for the convention or those looking for a day trip while in town.

“We want to show people a great time, especially those coming in from around the country that have maybe never been to Wisconsin or been to Beloit before,” said Ruffini.

The Democratic National Convention will be the week of July 13 in Milwaukee. The Beloit Police officers will leave a week before for additional training and to get settled in their lodging.

The City of Madison Police Department was also approached by the City of Milwaukee. The City of Madison Council will be the ones to decide whether or not to send officers.