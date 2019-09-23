Rock County man wanted in domestic incident

Authorities need your help finding a man wanted in a domestic incident in Rock County Monday.

Rock County Sheriff’s Office says Jess A. Hurley, 41, has a criminal history and will take extreme measures to avoid apprehension.

Hurley was involved in a domestic incident last Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office says.

Hurley will likely be travelling in his 2005 Black Saturn Vue with Wisconsin PC AGD7509. He is described as having brown hair and eyes, 5’10” tall and 204 lbs.

If located, please contact the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244.