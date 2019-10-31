Rock County residents battle icy roads, snow storm

People across our viewing area have battled the winter weather on the roads all day. In Rock County, around 50 salt and plow trucks were out on the roads.

Rock County residents battle Thurday's snow storm.

The Rock County Highway Division handles all state, county and even some town roads within the county.

The public works assistant director, Nick Elmer, said even though this snow came earlier than normal, they were prepared and have not run into any major issues.

"No major accidents or slide offs, the pavement temperatures are still slightly warmer than usual, with it coming into fall and winter, so that helps so right now we are keeping the roads clear,” Elmer says.

Crews will be out through late evening to make sure everything is cleaned up.

