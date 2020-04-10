Rock County sheriff impersonator tries to scam victims out of money

Rock County authorities are investigating reports of multiple scam calls made by a man identifying himself as a sergeant with the Rock County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the impersonator was allegedly trying to extort money from the victims. At this time, officials do not believe anyone lost money or gave up any personal identifying information.

Rock County deputies handled two cases reported in Harmony and Milton Townships, while two other local calls were investigated by authorities in Janesville and Beloit.

In the Janesville case, the impersonator told the victim she was served with a subpoena over a month ago and failed to respond to it, therefore a warrant was issued for her arrest. The impersonator referenced Federal Judge James Peterson when explaining "the warrant."

The victim had never been served with any subpoena, and when she asked for the impersonator's badge number, the impersonator hung up.

In the Beloit case, the impersonator told the victim she missed a court appearance, a warrant was issued for her arrest and she owed $5,000 to the sheriff's office. He even tried to get the caller to meet at the sheriff's office to execute the transaction, but the victim hung up on him.

Rock County deputies said the Caller ID showed the impersonator called from two different phone numbers, one of which is the main phone number for the Rock County Sheriff's Office (608-757-8000).

"It's likely the impersonator spoofed our main number, linking it to his phone in attempts to make it appear to be a legitimate call," deputies said. "

The other phone number on caller ID was believed to be the impersonator's, but that number has since been disconnected.

Anyone receiving calls of this nature is urged to report it to the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244.

"People should always use caution and are reminded not to give personal information or pay monies via phone unless they can verify the source it's coming from," deputies said.